RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flipped SUV has closed part of Glenwood Avenue near Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday evening.

The crash was reported around 6:25 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue near the off-ramp from I-440, according to images from the scene of the wreck.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, according to the Raleigh Police Department. No one was taken to a hospital following the wreck, police said.

The SUV was overturned in the median of Glenwood Avenue, which is designated U.S. 70. Some cars were able to move past the crash scene on the right side of the road.

One lane of outbound/north Glenwood Avenue traffic was also closed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road should be clear by 8:25 p.m.