WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle hit a bicyclist in Wendell and overturned in an embankment Friday evening, according to the Wendell Fire Department.

On Friday shortly after 7:45 p.m., a vehicle was traveling on Marshburn Road in Wendell and hit a bicyclist. Officials said the vehicle overturned and went into an embankment.

The bicyclist was transported to WakeMed for treatment.

Officials said Marshburn Road is closed off until further notice.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.