RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A police report reveals the vehicle at the center of State Auditor Beth Wood’s hit-and-run charge was a state-owned car.

According to the report, the black Toyota Camry that contained a Lenovo ThinkPad that was last logged into under the name “Miss Beth Wood” was a “state legislators” vehicle.

The incident happened on the night of Dec. 8. Police noted in the report that “The Jingle Ball” holiday party was being held at the N.C. Legislative Building on West Jones Street.

According to court documents, Wood hit a parked 2016 white Toyota Camry at about 9:12 p.m.

The documents said she turned from a direct line on South Salisbury Street and West Hargett Street while driving the black Camry and hit the vehicle.

Wood was charged Dec. 12 with a Class 2 misdemeanor hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for unsafe movement.

