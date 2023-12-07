RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 540 on Thursday morning.

Around 7:38 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle hit by gunfire while on the interstate near Buffaloe Road.

Deputies met the victim at a secondary location where the victim told deputies that someone shot at his vehicle while he was driving.

Investigators have determined that shots were fired from another car on the interstate.

This is being investigated as a road-rage incident. No injuries have been reported.

There is no one is in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is asked to call WCSO at 919-856-6911.