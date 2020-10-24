Vendors grateful for opportunity presented by NC State Fair food event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Good food and fun drew dozens of people to the N.C. State Fair food event Friday. Dozens lined up with their families for their favorite sweet treat from funnel cakes to candy apples.

The event is a COVID-19 alternative to the regular state fair. People are asked to drive up, grab their food, and take it home.

Vendors like Toney Vaughan make most of their money during the year at the state fair and have for the past 25 years. He’s had to adapt without it.

“Due to the pandemic, my cafeteria has been closed. And so, with this opportunity here today and this week, it has been really great. Overall, it’s been tough for business, but we’ll all collectively get through it,” Vaughan said.

Will Douglas of Douglas Farm Corn is also glad to be serving the community again.

“It’s definitely different than the state fair, for sure, but we are blessed to be here. I’m very grateful and I’m glad to be able to help the people and be able to give them some corn and a little taste of the fair,” Douglas said.

Many attendees said they were happy to return to some sense of normalcy.

The fair food event is open to the public and runs through Sunday evening.