Venom-spitting snake on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood spotted by CBS 17 reporter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A venom-spitting snake was spotted in a Raleigh neighborhood more than a day after it escaped.

CBS 17 reporter Judith Retana spotted the snake on a porch of a house on Sandringham Drive.

It is not far from the house where the snake was originally spotted.

A bite or venom from the zebra cobra can cause serious medical issues even death.

Herpetologist Bryan Stuart with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said the snake would likely stay within a half-mile of the home it escaped from. Still, it’s almost unlikely it’ll be found.

The zebra cobra snake is not native to North Carolina or even the United States. The only venomous snake native to Raleigh is the copperhead.

Venom from the snake can cause swelling, difficulty opening your eyes, or breathing. It’ll be a painful and swollen bite. However, the zebra cobra snake doesn’t have to bite you to be dangerous. It spits venom from its mouth.

The neighborhood is blocked off where Retana spotted the snake and Raleigh police and animal control officers could be seen walking around the area where the snake was last spotted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.