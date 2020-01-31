Verizon outage affecting Wake County schools’ ‘Here Comes the Bus’ app

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to widespread outages with Verizon customers, Wake County Public Schools announced that their application used to alert parents where school buses are will be out of service.
Wake County Public Schools’ Here Comes the Bus app is out of service for Friday afternoon.
For the time being, the school system says parents should refer to Bus Updates page on their website for information regarding their children’s bus routes.
Service to the Here Comes the Bus app is anticipated to return by Monday morning.
- ‘It’s just very empowering for us’: Latinas to headline Super Bowl halftime
- Live at 1pm ET: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound
- Game time on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl
- Think you’ll miss football after Super Bowl? XFL a new alternative
- Penguins at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies predict Super Bowl winner
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now