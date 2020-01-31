Verizon outage affecting Wake County schools’ ‘Here Comes the Bus’ app

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to widespread outages with Verizon customers, Wake County Public Schools announced that their application used to alert parents where school buses are will be out of service.

Wake County Public Schools’ Here Comes the Bus app is out of service for Friday afternoon.

For the time being, the school system says parents should refer to Bus Updates page on their website for information regarding their children’s bus routes.

Service to the Here Comes the Bus app is anticipated to return by Monday morning.