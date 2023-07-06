FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday a Willow Spring family got to meet a group of people they say likely saved their lives from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Emotional, very emotional, grateful, thankful,” that’s how Kelsey Furse, a wife and mom of three, described meeting the group.

It was back in April that the Furse family got a call from CPI security saying their alarm detected high levels of carbon monoxide in their home. The family was told to let the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department come take a look, and that’s when first responders confirmed the high levels of the gas.

“When we were getting out of the house, it scared me, my heart was beating really fast,” Mason Furse said.

The crews were able to get the family out of the home, ventilate the air, and find the source of the carbon monoxide, which was batteries to a golf cart charging in the home’s garage. On Thursday, the family welcomed the chance to give the group of people who helped them all a big thanks.

“They saved our family, so it’s a lot of appreciation for sure,” Ben Furse said.

CPI Security also handed over a check for $3,500 to the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department who says they’ll use it to buy more monitors to help families in similar situations. The department says the Furse’s experience should serve as a reminder to all families to have working alarms and detectors in your home at all times.