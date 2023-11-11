MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Under a cloudy sky and bundled in jackets, people in Morrisville took time Saturday morning to be proud to be American.

For the town’s Veterans Day Ceremony, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (D) was the keynote speaker.

“Veterans Day is important. Not just on Veterans Day, but every day,” she said.

When the ceremony ended, a 5k walk began. The walk was to raise money for Morrisville’s first Veterans Memorial.

“Morrisville is one of the few municipalities in Wake County that does not have a memorial. When we first put this whole foundation together, we wanted a place where people could come — and give — and really look at veterans the way they are, how they saved our life really. We have the freedoms because of veterans,” said Bob Butler, the chairman of the Morrisville Veterans Memorial Foundation.

The foundation has a $900,000 tribute in mind. They’re hoping for the support from the community to help make it happen.

They want to honor the veterans who are no longer around, and the veterans of the future.

“Veterans are important to everybody’s lives. whether you were born in the United States or not you’re living in the United States with the freedoms that the United States gives because of veterans,” said Butler.

“They believe in protecting their fellow Americans and they believe in democracy around the world. It’s our responsibility to thank them to make sure they get the benefits they need and to honor their service,” said Ross.