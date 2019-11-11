Veterans Day evokes tears and gratefulness for local residents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For all the roughly 6,000 graves there were millions of tears. Tears for those who did not survive the war.

Tears for those who were never heard from again and buried only with a first name like Jacob and John.

Tears for those with no name. Tears for those who did come home and then led long lives with the battlefield far behind them. Like Cpl. Dolores Comacho who served in the Philippines during World War II and then Korea.

“He was close to my kids. My mother had passed away in 2003 so he was the only parent I had,” said his daughter Marcella Albright whose father passed away at 92 years old.

She and her son Kenneth visit often but, Veterans Day brings a special meaning.

“They served our country. That they served our country and it made us a better place because if it wasn’t for them we don’t know where we would be,” Albright said.

Created in 1865 there are the remains of both Confederate soldiers and those from Michigan and other Union states who died in some of the last battles of the Civil War including Bentonville.

They served in the Spanish American War, The First and Second World War, Korea and Vietnam.

It’s also the final resting place of Millie Dunn Veasey. Until she died at 100, she was believed to be the last African-American woman to serve overseas in World War II.

Not to be lost here, as we’re reminded by veteran Richard Green, are the spouses who took on so much while so often knowing so little.

“It’s just to say thank you. I just want to come out here and show all these young men and women that are laying here today that what they went through is not in vain and the sacrifices they gave actually meant something,” said Green who comes to Raleigh National Cemetery every Veterans Day.

