RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After her trip was canceled earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Raleigh on Monday instead, officials said Saturday.

In an email announcement Saturday evening, the White House said Harris will visit the area “to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in America’s small businesses.”

Harris had planned to be in the Triangle on Thursday, according to earlier news from the White House.

Instead, Harris left California Thursday to travel back to Washington, D.C.

That change came after Harris went to California to mourn the victims of the recent mass shootings there.