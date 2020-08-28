Vice President Pence to visit Raleigh for pro-life event

Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees prior to a National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Vice President Mike Pence will join leaders of the Susan B. Anthony List in Raleigh for a pro-life event.

Pence is scheduled to tour Gateway Women’s Care in Raleigh on September 3 as part of the multi-state ‘Life Wins’ tour. He will then head to Christ Baptist Church for the event.

The event will be hosted by North Carolina native and SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

In attendance will be Pence, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser, SBA List North Carolina State Chair Tami Fitzgerald, local pro-life leaders and allies and additional leaders.

About the event: