Victim claiming to be harassed on Cary trail feels the attack was racially motivated

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Cary are searching for a man accused of harassing people on the White Oak Creek Greenway, and the victims said they think the attacks may be racially motivated.

Authorities said they received a call about a man spitting and throwing water bottles at people on the trail on Wednesday, March 24 at 11:02 a.m.

One of the victims, who does not want to be identified, is an Asian woman who was walking with her family on the trail, when she heard a loud crash.

“It was a metal sound hitting the pavement,” she said. “We all turned around and we see a young man throw something at a man.”

She said the suspect threw a water bottle and spit at the victim, who is from Iran.

“He then came running back towards us,” she said.

The woman said the man then threw what looked like a water bottle at her dad.

“He kept going back-and-forth constantly harassing us and getting in our face. He was just yelling at us, and I completely froze up,” she said.

She called 911 and reported the incident.

On Thursday she said she was still shaken up and she hopes authorities catch this suspect before it happens to someone else.

Several people on the trail said they usually feel safe and they were surprised to hear something like this happened.

“It’s a trail that goes for miles and you can’t do the whole thing without running into other people,” said Colleen Welsh-Allen, a Cary resident who goes on this trail every day. “That’s just not right that this happened. We as people have to step in and say this is wrong.”