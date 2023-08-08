RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and a man are now charged in a weekend Raleigh shooting that turned deadly, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Peyton Street, which is just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard east of Raleigh Boulevard, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Police Tuesday identified the man who died as Francisco Camacho-Lopez, 30.

Officers and detectives were still at the scene hours later collecting evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On Tuesday night, police said Jorge Arroyo-Zabaleta, 25, and Kennedy Basaves-Gonzalez, 19, both of Raleigh, were charged with murder.

Basaves-Gonzalez was booked Tuesday night while Arroyo-Zabaleta was arrested Sunday night, according to arrest records.

Police said there is no threat to the community and the incident appears to be isolated.