First responders at the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a large SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

On Thursday night at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court following reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

After arriving, police found John Wayne Ware, 61, lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with a vehicle/pedestrian crash. Ware was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are looking for a late model SUV, such as a white Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with possible damage to the front bumper. Officers said the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene of the crash and investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cary Police Department’s Traffic Safety Team at 919-469-4012.