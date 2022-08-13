A driveway can be seen roped off by police caution tape and one vehicle is covered by a white cloth (Virgil Price/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car.

Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m.

Officers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources told CBS 17 a second vehicle was seen driving by Hill, who fired shots into the Hill’s car in what could be a possible drive-by shooting.

Officers say Hill was the sole driver of the car that crashed on the street.

The CBS 17 crew on scene says at least 10 police cruisers were at the scene.

They also confirmed electricians were on scene, but officials said they would not release why at this time.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.