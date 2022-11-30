RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a pedestrian collision on New Bern Ave. Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department has confirmed the man who was struck died from his injuries at the scene.

Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, has been identified as the pedestrian hit at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night in the westbound lanes of New Bern Ave. near Hedingham Blvd.

Following a preliminary investigation, Lieutenant Jason Borneo said on Wednesday morning that Mwanakyungu was trying to cross New Bern in an area not marked as a crosswalk when he was struck.

At least 10 cop cars, a fire truck and EMS are investigating as they have taped off the Shell Gas Station at the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night (Virgil Price/CBS 17).

The driver who hit Mwanakyungu has not been identified, but police said the driver did remain on the scene.

No impairment is suspected in connection with the fatal collision and no charges have been filed as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.