RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified the victim in a Wednesday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on I-87 near mile marker 14.

Around 3:45 p.m., troopers responded to the collision. They said 22-year-old Cole Alexander Gannon, of Fuquay-Varina, was traveling south on the interstate when he failed to slow down and struck a Kia van driven by Christie Tiller Debause, 81, of Butner, who had slowed down because of traffic.

Debause was pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said.

The front seat passenger of the KIA, June Benny Howard, 82, of Chapel Hill, was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Gannon was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.