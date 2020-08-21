Victim of deadly Raleigh greenway assault had recently become a grandfather, family says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 57-year-old cyclist who died after being assaulted on a Raleigh greenway on Thursday had recently become a grandfather.

Chauncey “Chip” Weinkoop Depew, Jr.was found badly hurt along the Walnut Creek Trail near the interchange of S. Saunders Street and Interstate-40 around noon on Thursday, police said.

Raleigh police said someone attacked Depew as he was riding his Kona Trail Bike.

He later died at the hospital.

On Friday, Depew’s family released a statement that said he was an avid sportsman and had recently become a grandfather.

“He found peace in solitude, keeping mostly to himself and his immediate family. In sum, he lived a quiet and uncomplicated life,” the statement said. “For these reasons, our family is unable to comprehend this random act of violence in the town we have called home for nearly 30 years.”

Depew’s family is asking for anyone with information on the assault to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.

“Please help us keep our city safe and assist in preventing this senseless violence from occurring again. We also ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this difficult time,” Depew’s family said.

Raleigh police have not released any information pertaining to a suspect or a possible motive.