RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re looking for two suspects who fled the scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers said they were called to the 5000 block of Stillcrest Way in reference to a shooting.

The exact address is consistent with the Village at Town Center apartments in north east Raleigh near Spring Forest Road Park.

Investigators said they found someone who had been shot three times.

The person’s condition is not known.

