Victim shot multiple times at Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot multiple times at a Raleigh apartment complex Saturday morning, police said.

The incident was reported just before 5:45 a.m. at apartments at Triangle Heights Avenue near Triangle Town Center, according to Raleigh police.

The victim was taken to WakeMed in serious condition.

Detectives are trying to determine a suspect and figure out a motive for the shooting.

As late Saturday morning, police were still at the scene at part of the parking lot was blocked with crime scene tape.

