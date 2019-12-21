Victim shot multiple times at Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot multiple times at a Raleigh apartment complex Saturday morning, police said.
The incident was reported just before 5:45 a.m. at apartments at Triangle Heights Avenue near Triangle Town Center, according to Raleigh police.
The victim was taken to WakeMed in serious condition.
Detectives are trying to determine a suspect and figure out a motive for the shooting.
As late Saturday morning, police were still at the scene at part of the parking lot was blocked with crime scene tape.
