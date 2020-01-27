Victim suffers serious injuries in shooting on Cooper Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person suffered serious injuries in a shooting along Cooper Road in Raleigh Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Cooper Road just after 12:45 p.m. following a reported shooting.

Officers found one shooting victim at the scene. They were transported to the hospital for treatment of what Raleigh police said was serious injuries.

“An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances involved,” Raleigh police said in a release.

The Worthdale Community Center is listed as the only address in the 1000 block of Cooper Road – which is located off Sunnybrook Road in Southeast Raleigh.

Raleigh police had the section of Cooper Road in front of the community center taped off.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: