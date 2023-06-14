BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a wreck Tuesday that involved two tractor-trailers has been identified.

Roy Dale Ward, 58, of Leland, died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer that had braked hard and jack-knifed, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Ward was a member of an oversized-load escort team that was on the side of Interstate 40 just west of N.C. 210 at exit 319.

Cristhian Cespedes-Arias, 25, of Clinton, the driver of the tractor-trailer that hit Ward, fled the scene but was later captured by state troopers. He was charged with felony hit-and-run, driving with a revoked license, and failure to maintain lane control.

Cespedes-Arias is in the Johnston County Jail.