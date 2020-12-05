Victim trying to sell cellphone is robbed at gunpoint in Raleigh, police say

Raleigh police photos of the suspect in the cellphone theft.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed robber stole a cellphone from a person after the two met in what was supposed to be the sale of the phone, Raleigh police say.

The incident happened on Nov. 19 in the 5700 block of Tealbrook Drive, according to a Friday news release from Raleigh police.

The victim met the suspect to sell the cellphone to the suspect, police said.

However, “the suspect subsequently robbed the victim of the phone at gun point,” the news release said.

Police released two photos of the man they say is the suspect.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.