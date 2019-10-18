Victims of Cary hotel shooting were in ‘long-term romantic relationship,’ police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have released the names of the two people involved in a shooting at a Cary hotel Thursday night that left one of them dead.
Kerry Savalas Keaton, 39, shot and killed himself in the parking lot of the Extended Stay on Regency Parkway, police said. Officers were called to that located just before 7:45 p.m. and found Keaton dead before finding Shanta Pollard Shermeker, 44, critically injured in a room at the hotel.
Shermeker was transported to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment.
She is still in the hospital as of Friday afternoon.
The two were in a “long-term romantic relationship,” police said.
“While the circumstances of Shermeker’s injuries are still under investigation, no other individuals are believed to be involved,” Cary police said.
No other information was immediately available.
