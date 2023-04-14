KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The V Foundation’s Victory Ride to Cure Cancer presented by CBS 17 is no ordinary bike ride. The participants ride for the 1-in-2 men and 1-in-3 women who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

The ride, set for May 20, is also a ride to celebrate the survivors and honor those who have been lost to cancer.

Since the Victory Ride’s inception, more than $1.3 million has been raised to fund the nation’s best scientists who are working every day to improve early detection tools, personalize therapies and ultimately provide more time with the people we love.

Yet there is still work to do, and it can’t be done riding solo.

If you’re interested in learning more about the V Foundation’s 2023 Victory Ride and getting signed up, visit the Victory Ride website.