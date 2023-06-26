KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car went up in flames Monday afternoon off the shoulder of I-87 near the I-540 interchange at exit 7.

The incident that triggered the car fire took place at approximately 6:18 p.m. near Hodge Road, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Just before 6:30 p.m. fire crews were on the scene putting out the fire that have fully engulfed an SUV.

As of 6:40 p.m., the right two lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved and what the cause of the incident was.

The scene has currently been cleared out and roads have reopened.