WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Video and photos showed an ominous scene as hail and severe storms hit northern Wake County and Wake Forest Monday afternoon.

Dime-sized hail was reported in Wake County as a severe storm moved over Wake Forest around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued as a cell south of Creedmoor was moving east packing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, the National Weather Service said.

A weather watcher in Wake Forest captured video of storm clouds approaching and pea-sized hail hitting her roof when the storm hit.

Cori Silker’s video also showed a wall of clouds moving in the distance.

The National Weather Service later said dime-sized hail fell just west of Wake Forest in the New Light Hills area around 5:20 p.m.