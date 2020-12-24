Video of Raleigh toddler in awe of Christmas lights goes viral

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some would agree that there isn’t anything much better than Christmas lights displays around this time of the year. The reaction by a Raleigh toddler to seeing a massive display at the Fieldstream Farm Christmas Light Festival proves that.
A video sent to the CBS 17 newsroom shows one-year-old Violet in total awe of the annual lights displays at the festival which uses approximately 1 million lights to wow onlookers every year.
“In a surprising turn of events, a video of our 1-year-old daughter, Violet went viral (500k+ views) over her reaction to seeing the display at Fieldstream Farm Christmas Light Festival,” said Violet’s mom Christina in an email to CBS 17.
Check out Violet’s cute reaction above!
