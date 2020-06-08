VIDEO: Raleigh officers draw guns on DWI suspect who fled from police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Video provided to CBS 17 by a Twitter user showed that Raleigh police officers drew their guns while responding to a fender bender involving a DWI suspect on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to a call of an intoxicated person who was refusing to leave the Super 8 motel at 3801 Capital Blvd., police said.

As an officer was getting to the scene, he saw a vehicle headed toward him as it was leaving the hotel parking lot, according to officials. The vehicle missed the officer, crashed into a tree, and then left the parking lot and turned south on Capital Boulevard, police said.

The officer who responded to the motel attempted to stop the driver, but did not give chase when the suspect fled, authorities said. As the driver continued south on Capital Boulevard, he swerved and hit another tree, then crashed into the back of another vehicle before coming to a stop, according to police.

It’s there that the video provided to CBS 17 begins.

The video shows multiple officers get out of their vehicles with their guns drawn. The officers can be seen pointing their weapons at the vehicle the suspect was driving in and they can be heard yelling commands.

The driver, who has been identified as Darrin Charvon Jordan, 21, can be seen moving around inside his car and putting his hands out of the car’s windows.

According to police, Jordan “eventually complied” with the officers and “was taken into custody without further incident.”

Jordan is charged with driving while impaired, hit-and-run, driving while license revoked, and felony flee to elude.

Wake County arrest records appear to show that Jordan has since bonded out of jail.

Raleigh police said a follow-up investigation is underway.

More headlines from CBS17.com: