Video released after Raleigh officer fires 4 gunshots at carjacking suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Video was released Friday that shows a Raleigh officer firing four gunshots at a carjacking suspect during an incident earlier this month.

The video shows an encounter between officers and Najae Riley, 18, after police said Riley tried to break into one car and then carjacked and city-owned vehicle on Jan. 4.

Senior Officer R.S. Matroo was placed on administrative duty after the incident, in which no one was hurt.

The incident began just after 7:45 a.m. when a 911 caller reported an armed man trying to break into a car in the 2300 block of Creech Road.

The suspect, later identified as Riley, was unable to gain entry into the vehicle and ran from the area.

The report says Riley flagged down a City of Raleigh sanitation truck in the 2500 block of Creech Road.

Riley forced the driver and passenger out of the truck by pointing a gun at them.

Riley then ordered the passenger back in the truck.

Riley was unable to operate the truck. He then stole a city-owned iPhone from the truck before running away through some backyards on Slippery Elm Drive.

Officer L.A. Campbell was responding to the 911 call when she was flagged down by the sanitation workers. They pointed her in the direction Riley ran.

Riley walked into the street as Campbell drove down Creech Road, the report says.

“Mr. Riley walked into the street with both arms extended straight out in front of his body, while holding a dark object in his hands. While holding the object in both hands as if it were a handgun, he began pointing it directly at Officer Campbell’s vehicle,” the report says.

Campbell got out of her vehicle and used it as cover as she ordered Riley to drop his weapon and get down.

Riley then ran into nearby woods and hid behind a tree.

Campbell continued to order Riley to drop his weapon and get down on the ground.

The report says Riley dropped a dark object on the ground and then ran towards the campus of Southeast Raleigh High School.

Campbell thought Riley dropped his gun before running so she chased him on foot.

“Mr. Riley ignored her commands and thrusted both his arms forward towards her, as if he were pointing a weapon,” the report says.

Matroo then arrived on scene and Riley “extended both hands together, as if he were holding a firearm, directly at Officer Matroo.”

Matroo fired four rounds at Riley – missing him each time.

At that point, Riley started to comply with the officers’ orders.

A handgun believed to have been used in the attempted carjacking was found in a backyard on Slippery Elm Drive.

Riley’s phone was found near where he hid behind a tree and the city-owned iPhone was found near Riley when he was apprehended, the report says.

Matroo was not wearing a body-worn camera at the time.

“There is dash and body camera video available from both Officer Campbell as well as the third officer who was arriving on the scene as the shots were fired. The Police Department has filed a petition for release of those videos in accordance with State law,” the report states.

Since no one was injured in the shooting, the SBI is not investigating, but the Raleigh Police Department Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a criminal investigation into Matroo firing his weapon.

The Department’s Detective Division is looking into Riley’s actions.

CBS 17 previously reported on Riley being arrested in October 2019 after Johnston County deputies said he stole legally-grown hemp from a field.

