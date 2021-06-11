Video released of teen suspected of inappropriately touching women on Knightdale greenway

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale police have released a video showing a person described as a teenager who they say may be responsible for inappropriately touching women on the greenway trail in two separate incidents.

Police say both incidents occurred near the Widewaters community trailhead just off of Widewaters Parkway near mile marker 2.75.

The first incident happened June 2 and the second on June 4. Both took place around 1 p.m., police said.

In both cases, police said the suspect followed the women as they walked on the greenway trail. The suspect, who is described as a teenager, unwantedly touched at least one woman on her butt before running away, police said.

The suspect is said to be between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 feet tall with a “larger frame”, and dark curly hair. In one incident he was described as wearing a blue t-shirt and dark basketball style shorts, police say.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Detective Kerry Burke of the Knightdale Police Department 919-217-2261.