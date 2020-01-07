VIDEO: Retaining wall collapses at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cinder blocks and debris are scattered about a roadway at a Raleigh apartment complex Tuesday morning following a retaining wall collapse.
A resident of Marshall Park Apartments told CBS 17 they believe the wall crumbled around 5 a.m.
The complex is located off Blue Ridge Road near Crabtree Valley Mall.
Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley, a rehabilitation center, sits on the other side of the collapsed wall.
The cause of the collapse wasn’t immediately available.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
