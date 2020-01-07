VIDEO: Retaining wall collapses at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cinder blocks and debris are scattered about a roadway at a Raleigh apartment complex Tuesday morning following a retaining wall collapse.

A resident of Marshall Park Apartments told CBS 17 they believe the wall crumbled around 5 a.m.

The complex is located off Blue Ridge Road near Crabtree Valley Mall.

Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley, a rehabilitation center, sits on the other side of the collapsed wall.

The cause of the collapse wasn’t immediately available.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: