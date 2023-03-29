KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Knightdale Police Department and North Carolina District Attorney’s Office has “elected not to pursue immediate charges” against a man officers had in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing Tuesday at a business.

Knightdale police had a 43-year-old Raleigh man in custody after officers arrived at Core-Mark

distribution center on Spectrum Drive to find Delevious Tejuan Gilbert, 49, who had stab wounds and was unconscious.

CBS 17 previously reported that efforts were made to save Gilbert’s life and that he was taken to WakeMed’s trauma center — but was pronounced dead.

CBS 17 also previously reported that officers had believed the deadly stabbing stemmed from a workplace dispute on Monday between the same two people.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps confirmed this to be the case on Wednesday.

“The footage was captured inside the warehouse area…Footage depicts both men engaging in an apparent verbal dispute and subsequent fistfight, while a third employee attempts to intervene,” police said.

Chief Capps also said the altercation lasted “only a few minutes.” But he also said it was never reported to the company or law enforcement.

Chief Capps then said Tuesday’s events were more engaged.

“Footage taken from an exterior camera shows several employees entering and exiting an outdoor break area at the start of their morning shift. Though Gilbert and his coworker can be seen in the break area at the same time, neither of the men appear to initially converse, engage, or otherwise interact with one another,” Chief Capps said. “[But] after several minutes, Gilbert’s coworker approaches the side door of the business to exit the break area. The footage shows Gilbert suddenly retrieving an item from his pocket. Gilbert then begins attacking his coworkers from behind, striking him in the head several times and knocking the man to the ground.”

Both men are said to have “been struggling” with a third who tried to break them up but was unsuccessful.

The video also shows, after some time, Gilbert lose his “dominant position” on top of his co-worker.

“Chief Capps explained that the coworker is now atop Gilbert, and the coworker can be

seen making several stabbing motions toward Gilbert’s side and torso,” police said.

It is then that the man was able to break free of Gilbert, officers said.

“The video footage of this incident played a crucial role in helping us determine what really happened,” Chief Capps said. “It is apparent to us that Gilbert planned and launched an unprovoked attack against his coworker. Mr. Gilbert’s intentions can be seen in the premeditated decision to arm himself and the vicious, calculated timing of the assault. Regrettably, these choices cost Mr. Gilbert his life.”

Knightdale police also confirm that the Raleigh man suffered deep head lacerations and was attacked by a metal rod.

Editor’s Note: Police did not make the video footage available to be published for the public at this time.