RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since news broke that North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash.

According to court documents, Wood hit a parked 2016 Toyota Sedan in downtown Raleigh at about 9:12 p.m. on Dec. 8. On Jan. 18, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wood’s charges from the wreck, including a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, leaving the scene, property damage, and an infraction for unsafe movement.

On Wednesday, CBS 17 uncovered a video posted on social media by a passerby who happened to notice the crash and filmed the moments following the collision.

Within his caption, Larry Beam said the car looked to be state owned.

“I looked over after hearing the sound of a car scraping something and they were all screaming, ‘get her out of here,'” Beam added.

When CBS 17 reached out for a statement from Woods in response to the video, her attorney, Roger Smith Jr. said, “Ms. Wood is taking full responsibility for her actions and is cooperating with authorities.”