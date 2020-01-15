Video shows Raleigh officers using force on man refusing to exit vehicle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A video posted to social media shows Raleigh police officers using force on a man refusing to comply with orders.

The 80-second video shows part of the arrest of Braily Andres Batista-Concepcion around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 on Navaho Drive.

Braily Andres Batista-Concepcion (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Court documents show Batista-Concepcion is accused of leaving the scene of two traffic collisions on Jan. 14.

Raleigh police said at 9:30 a.m., Batista-Concepcion was involved in a traffic collision on Wake Forest Road near St. Albans Drive. Batista-Concepcion drove off from the scene where at least two vehicles were damaged.

While driving away, Raleigh police said Batista-Concepcion was involved in a nearby parking lot.

A 911 call was made to report the two collisions.

“We just got run into. He ran into us twice and took off,” the caller says. “They hit me and then. I stopped at the red light and then they looked in the mirror, and they tried to back up to hit me again. So I backed up almost to the UPS truck. I don’t know what was on their mind.”

Batista-Concepcion then plowed into a utility pole at 4320 Wingate Dr. – causing $1,000 in damage, warrants show.

A short time later, officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically near Navaho Drive and pulled that vehicle over.

Officers reported Batista-Concepcion “appeared to be impaired.”

Initially, Batista-Concepcion refused to place his hands on the steering wheel.

The video begins by showing an officer knee and punch Batista-Concepcion more than once as he orders the 22-year-old to get out of the vehicle.

Batista-Concepcion is ordered at least eight times by officers to exit the vehicle.

Batista-Concepcion continues to grip the steering wheel until a second officer puts Batista-Concepcion in a headlock and pulls him to the ground.

While on the ground, the video shows Batista-Concepcion continue to refuse the officer’s orders by not rolling on his stomach.

An officer knees Batista-Concepcion twice while he is on the ground until he rolls over. The second officer maintains his headlock on Batista-Concepcion.

Officers tell Batista-Concepcion to roll on his stomach four times before he complies.

Batista-Concepcion was processed at the Wake County Detention Center at 10:16 a.m.

He was charged with driving while impaired, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of hit-and-run failure to stop for property damage, and failure to report an accident.

He’s slated to appear in court Jan. 31.

“As is the case with all uses of force, the Raleigh Police Department is reviewing this matter. If anyone has additional information about this incident or witnessed any other hit and runs involving this vehicle, they are encouraged to call 911.” Raleigh Police Department

Both officers involved were wearing bodycameras and their vehicles’ dash cameras captured the arrest.

“In the spirit of transparency, the Raleigh Police Department will petition Superior Court for release of the videos,” the Department said in a release.

Batista-Concepcion posted the video to his Facebook page. That post has received more than 700 comments and has been shared more than 5,500 times.

