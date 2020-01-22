VIDEO: SUV plows through yards, slams into parked car in Raleigh; driver charged with DWI

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man caught on surveillance video driving through multiple front yards before plowing into a parked car is charged with driving while impaired, according to Raleigh police.

The video, which was provided to CBS 17 by Jonathan Habers, shows the 11000-block of Southwalk Lane on Tuesday night around 7:15 p.m. Vehicles can be seen driving up and down the street when suddenly, a speeding SUV comes from the right side of the screen, drives through multiple front yards and over the sidewalk, and then slams straight into Habers’ parked car.

About 45 seconds after the collision, passersby stop and get out of their vehicles to check the crash scene.

Habers wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night he normally gets “my 3 children out of the car every day in my driveway after work. Luckily today I was home early and did not have the kids.”

He goes on to write that “A drunk driver came plowing down the road. Luckily no one was injured. Please stay alert at all times.”

Raleigh police said David Harold Burns, 52, of Raleigh was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the crash. Police also said Burns “was involved in multiple vehicle crashes, however, the wreck reports have not been completed yet.”

It is likely that Burns will face more charges.

