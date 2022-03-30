GARNER, N.C.(WNCN) – In time for Vietnam Veterans Day, a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall arrived in Garner this week.

The Wall That Heals is a three-fourths scale replica of the real memorial wall in Washington, D.C.

It serves as a mobile education center that stands more than seven feet high with a length of 375 feet and stands 7.5 feet high.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – APRIL 14: An empty Vietnam Veterans Memorial is seen on April 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Wall will be at Lake Benson Park in Garner until Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. It is open 24 hours per day with no reservation needed to visit. Those who want a guided tour, however, should make a reservation.

On Friday, a candlelight service is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and a Vietnam chaplain is scheduled to be a speaker. The program will include 100 area boy scouts, special music, a bagpiper, wreaths and a candlelight walk at The Wall.

During the ceremony, nine wreaths, one for each community member killed in Vietnam and another for survivors who have died since the war, will be placed at The Wall by Gold Star families and a military escort. Gold Star families is a United States-based organization for families who lost members in war.

The service is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, a Welcome Home Celebration and Concert will be held at 2 p.m. and will honor veterans.

Additionally, Lake Benson Park is also home to Garner’s Veterans Memorial. Its pillars feature the names of 67 Garner-area veterans who have died at various times serving their country.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.