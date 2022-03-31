GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Garner is hosting a memorial where you can pay tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

“The Wall That Heals” contains the names of all 58,281 Americans who died in Vietnam and it’s a replica of DC’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Veterans worked alongside high school and college ROTC students in building the wall at Lake Benson Park.

“They’re able to say ‘Hey, I wore that uniform that you are in’ and they were able to tell their stories,” said Tim Tetz, site manager.

Retired Navy veteran Allan Johnson is one of those vets. He remembers what it was like coming home from the war, saying they weren’t being recognized then.

We’ve clearly come a long way but Allan tells CBS 17 it’s nice to know people respect what he and his fellow service members sacrificed.

“I’m very proud of our society coming together and doing this and giving us some kind of remembrance,” Johnson said.

The wall is open for 24 hours up until Sunday at 2 p.m. For more on the memorial, click here.