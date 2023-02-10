CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Peace Center will hold a vigil, prayer and voluntary fundraising for victims and survivors of Monday’s earthquake that has killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at 1155 W. Chatham Street.

“It’s my hope and mission to help those who are affected by this horrible tragedy and provide help to our community”, Faisal Khan of the center said.

The center is expecting speakers from different faith groups and organizations to show solidarity in these difficult times.

For more information, call 630-335-2846 or email CarolinaPeaceCenter@gmail.com.