Vigil held for one of 5 youths who died in Capital Boulevard crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five youths were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Capital Boulevard near Fairview Road Sunday morning, Raleigh police said.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. when the driver ran off the road.

Police said the SUV carrying five people was traveling inbound on Capital Boulevard at the time.

Police said the driver ran off the road to the right and hit a concrete bridge abutment.

Family members said one of the victims is 14-year-old Zymeer Dennis. Family and friends said all the other victims were teen boys.

On Sunday evening, family and friends gathered for a vigil, lighting candles and releasing balloons in memory of Zymeer.

“He was always there for me, no matter on good or bad times he’s always there,” said his girlfriend Ayana Richardson.

His grandparents described Zymeer as a people person, who loved his friends.

“The circumstances is very rough, it’s hard but we just got to press on and love the memories that we have of him,” said grandfather Franklin James.

Capital Boulevard was closed until 1 p.m. Sunday. The names of the victims have not been released by police.

The crash remains under investigation.