RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a large show of support for the family of a local real estate agent who was killed.

Investigators found Liliana Concha Perez dead in an office building last week. They found her former boyfriend and business partner dead with a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Monday night’s vigil was a bright light in a week filled with pain for Concha Perez’s family. Mauricio Concha Perez is her brother.

“This is an amazing closure for today, seeing all the love from everyone,” Mauricio said.

Roughly 200 people attended the vigil at El Centro Hispano to remember Concha Perez and support her family.

“It means the world to us, it’s a representation of what she always did and what she always wanted, community together,” Mauricio said.

Friends and colleagues shared stories about her. She leaves behind two adult children, who spoke at the vigil. She also leaves behind a new grandchild.

Leonor Clavijo was Concha Perez’s friend for close to two decades. Clavijo is also a board member of the local National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, where Concha Perez was a member. She said Concha Perez wanted to help Latinos overcome barriers when buying a home.

“She wasn’t just a real estate agent, she was a mentor, a leader, someone who has a truly passion for helping others,” Clavijo said.

Clavijo said Concha Perez not only helped with home buying, but taught her clients how to invest in other properties.

“That’s something unique she was able to start here with our community,” Clavijo said.

As the family grieves alongside one another, Concha Perez’s mother is grieving alone in Colombia, where Liliana was born. The family is working to get her a humanitarian visa. They’re hoping to have an answer after the mother has a meeting Wednesday.