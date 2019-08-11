Vigil in Cary calls for change following recent mass shootings

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — For Deb Bhattacharya and Megan Sharma, gun violence is personal. Both are former students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“We are the school-shooting generation,” Bhattacharya said. “I just feel like it’s never going to end, unless we do something about it.”

They remember hearing about the shooting at the Parkland, Florida school a year ago, while living in North Carolina.

“I was talking to my friends at the time, and they were all just sort of freaking out,” Sharma said. “It was really confusing and it was really hard.”

Saturday, they and others gathered at Pleasant Grove Church in Cary to remember victims of gun violence after recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

They also called for changes in North Carolina and around the country, including new gun reform laws and universal background checks.

“I think, in order to get things done, we have to all get out of our comfort zones, politically,” Morrisville Town Councilman Steve Rao said.

For Rao, he believes now is the time to come together.

“People are so on edge,” he said. “I just think we have a real, real problem. We need to make sure that we’re coming up with solutions.”

Raina Lee is the chapter leader for March For Our Lives Cary.

“It’s like, when we’re at the library or a movie theater, there’s really no safe space anymore,” Lee said.

Lee said the vigil also focused on the intersection of gun violence and white supremacy, after police say the El Paso shooting suspect confessed to the killings and said he was targeting Mexicans.

“I think when we look at the rise of hate crimes in the past few years, and we’ve seen who has access to guns, we’ve seen the mass shootings in El Paso and New Zealand and in various other places,” Lee said. “We have to ask ourselves: how did those people access those guns?”

For Lee, she said it’s time for the deaths to stop.

Others in attendance at Saturday’s vigil included State Rep. Cynthia Ball.

