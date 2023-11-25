Michael Fasal Hassen during his arrest in a photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A father wanted on Fuquay-Varina child abuse charges involving his own newborn baby was caught this week at a relative’s home in Franklin County, deputies and court documents have now revealed.

Michael Fasal Hassen, 38, was arrested a day before Thanksgiving in Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White, who called the suspect a “vile monster” in a news release.

Hassen was charged by Fuquay-Varina police with five counts of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on Nov. 1 and involved Hassen’s 10-week-old baby.

Hassen, of Fuquay-Varina, was caught at his father’s home about four miles southeast of Youngsville by the sheriff’s office Special Response Team, deputies said Friday.

Michael Fasal Hassen during his arrest in a photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Wednesday, the newborn baby victim was still in critical condition, White said.

“Simply put, this animal beat a newborn child to a pulp. Utterly sick,” White wrote in a news release. “Please pray for this precious child’s life and for this vile monster’s soul.”

The baby suffered a severe skull fracture and retinal hemorrhage, numerous fractured ribs, spinal vertebrae compression and several fractures to the left and right arm, White said in a news release.

An arrest warrant said the baby had “at least five fractured ribs” and “at least seven fractures in the left and right arms.”

“Michael Fasal Hassen is the most vile and disgusting piece of trash I have come across in quite some time,” Sheriff White wrote earlier this week.

Michael Fasal Hassen during his arrest in a photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

He is now on electronic house arrest after he was initially held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $1.5 million secured bond, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Hassen’s next court date is set for Dec. 14.