RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owners of the Village Grill on Honeycutt Road in Raleigh announced on Wednesday that a full renovation of its space and menu is just around the corner.

In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners said the renovation work will begin after the turn of the new year, on Jan. 8. The restaurant is expected to open back up in late February.

The renovations will include “new and modern ambience” and a brand new menu as it makes the transition into ” an American bistro with a New Orleans twist.”

“I hope everyone is as excited as we are,” the post said.

Updates on the restaurant’s renovation progress and the date for the grand re-opening will be posted to the Village Grill Facebook page.