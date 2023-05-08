RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A violence interrupter program is one step closer to coming to Raleigh after a group called Boots on the Ground secured funding for the program.

Boots on the Ground has been trying to bring the program to Raleigh for months but couldn’t get funding. Now with funding from the American Rescue Plan, they say they’re hoping to have the program up and running by this summer. The violence interrupters would work to prevent violence, support survivors and would make the city greener with more parks and recreation.

“We are assembling our team, working with WakeMed to set up a hospital violence intervention program,” said one of the organizers Gerald Givens Jr.

“I think that Raleigh has seen an uptick in violence and I think that we need to come together as a community to prevent that, we don’t want to lose anyone else,” Medhavi Krevat, another organizer, added.

Organizers say they’re working with local groups and businesses as well to make this program effective in the city.