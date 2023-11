WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Triangle Beagle Rescue of North Carolina had a special night on Wednesday.

Viral sensation “Buddy Mercury” stopped by Lonerider at Wake Forest as part of his “Sunday Fun Tour.”

He’s spent happy hour singing and playing piano to help promote adoption for the rescue. All of the dogs seemed to really enjoy his performance.

Buddy even bought his wallet to the event to donate $100 to the rescue.