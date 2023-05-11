RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a disturbing conversation that’s hard to miss.

“I’ve had a few customers mention it here and there. It’s one of those things that you got to turn around [and] reassure them,” Rogel Allen said.

Allen is a sales manager at Auto Park Kia in Wendell.

“We got a dedicated team of service technicians and service advisers that are here to do nothing but help,” Allen said.

At the heart of the concern is a rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts that are connected to a viral TikTok challenge that shows people how to use a USB cable to start the cars without a key.

“In the first quarter we experienced 74 of those thefts,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

Patterson said Thursday that number makes up 19 percent of overall motor thefts in the first quarter for the city.

Recently, Hyundai and Kia began rolling out software updates to stop it from happening.

The free updates are for millions of vehicles that are missing a key anti-theft device.

“If you got a vehicle from a certain model or year, even most of them with the actual key that you put in and turn, they’re set up where you can bring it in and get that immobilizing system updated,” Allen said. “Once you get that immobilizing system it helps to prevent those thefts that have been going on.”

Allen said once the immobilizer, the electronic security device, updated, it can detect if it’s being tampered with.

In turn, it’s supposed to stop thieves from starting the car and leaving.

Allen said if you’re not sure if your car needs the update you can always call a dealership or stop by a Kia or Hyundai dealership for more information.