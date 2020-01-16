Man says Raleigh police officer shown in video using force didn’t give him a chance to get out of car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man at the center of the now-viral video of his police stop says officers didn’t need to use force. Braily Batista said he doesn’t remember what led up to the police stop that sent him to the hospital.

Video of the incident shows a Raleigh police officer trying to get Batista out of his car.

The interaction goes on until a second officer arrives and helps remove Batista from the vehicle.

“I got stitches here and I got a black eye. I got a couple bruises on my cheeks, arms bruised up,” he said.

It happened Tuesday morning on Navaho Drive.

Raleigh Police provided a narrative for what they said transpired.

They said Batista was involved in three hit and run crashes. It started around 9:30 a.m. on Wake Forest Road at St. Albans Drive.

“We just got run into and the guy took off twice, twice he ran into us twice and took off,” one 911 caller said.

Police said he hit two cars, the drivers calling 911. They told dispatchers the guy behind the wheel was speeding and driving erratically.

“They hit me and then I stopped at the red light and then they looked in the mirror and they were trying to back up to hit me again,” another 911 caller said.

Police said Batista then struck a utility box on Wingate Drive.

A short time later, investigators said an officer spotted his vehicle on Navaho Drive. That officer pulled him over, saying he was impaired with three passengers in the car. We’d later learn two of them were underage.

Police said Batista ignored commands to put his hands on the wheel. Things quickly escalate.

“He didn’t give me the chance. As soon as he came in the car he was being aggressive. I was just like what’s going on, why are you doing that?”

Raleigh police said they’re reviewing the case.

There is body camera and dash-camera video of what happened. Police said they would petition a judge to have it released.

