RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Virginia Beach man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple central North Carolina counties has been charged with kidnapping.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Joshua Taylor Stokes, 36, is currently being held at the Wake County as he awaits extradition back to Virginia. He is expected to face further charges there.

In addition to felony kidnapping, the highway patrol has charged Stokes with felonious restraint, felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, and driving while impaired. According to court documents, Stokes is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Highway patrol said a trooper attempted to stop a purple Dodge Challenger with a Virginia license plate around 4:12 p.m. on Sunday in Edgecombe County. The sports car was traveling 146 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 64 near mile marker 466.

The driver refused to stop, and law enforcement began pursuit, troopers said. The chase continued west along U.S. 64 through Edgecombe, Nash, and Franklin counties before the Challenger crashed into a guardrail on Lizard Lick Road in eastern Wake County.

Following the crash, Stokes was taken into custody. A woman was also in the car, and both were taken to Wake Medical Center for treatment.

NCDOT image of the scene soon after the crash at Lizard Lick Road.

After further investigation, local authorities discovered the woman, who was the owner of the Dodge Challenger, had been reported missing by law enforcement in Virginia Beach and was presumed to have been kidnapped by Stokes. The victim also had an active domestic violence protection order against Stokes.

An alert was sent out by the North Carolina Center of Missing Persons at 5:53 p.m. on Sunday about a woman being driven by a man in a purple Dodge Challenger in North Carolina.

“There is evidence of physical endangerment, abduction, or kidnapping,” the alert said.

The alert was canceled about 20 minutes after it was issued.